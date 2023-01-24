CASPER — Henry L. Wasserburger, Jr. was born May 18, 1931, the first born son to Henry L. Wasserburger, Sr. and Anne Josephine Pfister Wasserburger in Lusk, Wyoming. Henry attended Fairview Rural School until the 8th grade. He then boarded in Lusk where he attended Lusk High School and graduated May 1949. On September 12, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Opal Wilson. They resided at the family ranch north of Lusk. From this union, five children were born: Henry L. III, Jolene Lorraine (Tom), Joel David (Laurie), Thomas Lee (Val), and William Jeffrey (Tracy). Lorraine passed away January 4, 1999. Henry married Yvonne (Bonnie) Baures in Casper, Wyoming, August 11, 2000. His biggest joy was to return to the family ranch to look at the cattle and see the progress the new generation has made. Henry loved watching any sports that involved a Lusk team. He especially loved watching family members, whether it be his kids or grandkids, competing or participating in any extracurricular activities. Henry received many awards in his lifetime but one that gave him extreme joy and pride was The National Certified Angus Beef Award for Commercial Commitment to Excellence in Phoenix, Arizona this past fall.