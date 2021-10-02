PALM DESERT, Calif.—Henry “Turk” Therkildsen, age 92, of Palm Desert, CA (formerly of Casper, WY), passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 in his Palm Desert home.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne and his parents.

Survived by his special companion, Virginia Bridge; sister, Margery Richardson; daughter, Kristine Hogan; sons, David (Ethel), Brian, and Mark (Vicky); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, and nephews.

Henry was born and raised in Laramie, Wyoming. He received a B.S. in Architectural Engineering in 1950 from the University of Wyoming. After graduation he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force where he flew in all-weather interceptor jet aircraft.

After his return to Wyoming, he received his architectural license and established his office for the general practice of Architecture in Casper, Wyoming in 1957. During the next 33 years he provided complete architectural services for over 220 significant building projects including educational, medical, industrial, religious, governmental, criminal justice, commercial and residential. He made significant contributions in and out of the state of Wyoming with his innovative designs of some of the most beautiful and practical public and private buildings.

His hobbies included golf, travelling, reading, and following the University of Wyoming Cowboys football and basketball teams on the radio and TV.