Herbert Smith Slafter, Ed.D.

Bert was born in Haig, Nebraska, on December 30, 1934, and grew up in Wyoming. He graduated from Shoshoni High School as class president and enrolled at the University of Texas in El Paso in 1953 on a basketball scholarship later transferring to the University of Wyoming on a scholastic scholarship. A recipient of a bachelor’s, a master’s, and a doctor’s degree from the University of Wyoming Bert dedicated himself to the cause of public education. Over a career of almost fifty years he served as a teacher, coach, school principal and superintendent of schools in Pinedale, Wyoming, dean of instruction and president of Western Wyoming Community College and assistant to the chancellor for instructional programs in the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education. In these roles Bert championed artistic, technical and academic fields and dramatically improved the funding, instructional quality and critical oversight at colleges and schools in Wyoming and Alabama.