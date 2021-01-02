CASPER—Hermilo Aviles Gonzalez, age 82, unexpectedly passed away on December 14, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. He was born in Rio Bravo, Coahuila, Mexico to Rodolfo and Bertha Gonzalez.

He married Maria Jimenez on July 20, 1956. He moved his family to Casper in 1968. He worked various jobs during his lifetime, retiring from Peabody Powder River Coal Company (North Antelope mine) in 1998.

Throughout his life he gave generously, taught patiently, and loved his family fiercely. His ambition, sacrifices, and support allowed each of us to find our way. No words can adequately convey our respect, gratitude, and affection we have for him. A simple, selfless, and honorable man of God, he will continue to be our inspiration.

On December 14th, the blessed day he was born, God gave him wings to set him free from this earth to soar the heavens above. We know he is scouting baseball teams and finding the best fishing and hunting sites. Rest in paradise, Pops, you will forever be missed and loved. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven.