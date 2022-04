CASPER — Herschel Gene Buck, 83, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at First Christian Church in Casper. Interment will he at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. Military Honors will be accorded. Herschel served in the US Air Force.