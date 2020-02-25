CASPER—The pillar of our family left for his forever fishing trip on February 20, 2020. Herschel LaVern Nickerson passed away quietly at home with his wife Sandy and dog Maggie close by, listening to his nephew share fishing stories.
Herschel was born May 11, 1956, to Herschel Sr. and Loretta Nickerson in Nebraska. Soon after Herschel was born, the Nickersons moved to Casper. Herschel’s childhood was filled with many adventures and shenanigans with his five siblings: Kirby, Ron “Umper”, Pam, Rhonda and Teresa. Included in the shenanigans was his ‘nother sister Sam. They all played together and fought together. They always had each other’s back. Each of them will carry special memories about their brother, too many to list.
Herschel’s early days were also filled with hours of fishing on the North Platte River, not far from home. This began his lifetime love and passion for fishing. He never met a walleye that he didn’t like (to catch). Herschel finally shared his secret recipe for fried fish to the delight of family and friends. He was quite familiar with Alcova Lake and Pathfinder Reservoir, making many trips with his friend Bob Stanley. Herschel made an annual trip to Lake Christina with family and friends and was a regular participant in the annual Hawg Ice Fishing Derby. Once in a lifetime fishing trips included deep sea fishing with Umper and Ed in California and salmon fishing in Alaska with his friend Joe Gormley.
But fishing doesn’t pay the bills. Herschel’s career as a welder and shop foreman spanned five decades. He had a talent for creating and building. He had a vision for what needed to be done and always saw that it was.
Herschel met the love of his life, Sandy, through a mutual friend in 1985. He didn’t hesitate to accept her children as his own. Ed, Debbie, Melissa and April each held a special place in his heart – as their friend, as a confidant and as a second father. Herschel later welcomed their spouses with open arms – Jordan, Woody and Aaron became his friends too. Their children became his grandchildren, a source of great pride for him. He was their Poppy and they loved him so.
Herschel worked hard, played harder and always found time for his loved ones: taking care of his little sisters, answering the call from anyone who needed help, being the loyal friend to so many and gifting his grandkids, nieces and nephews with beautiful memories. He also took great pride in his home with Sandy, building a beautiful deck with Ed to watch the Wyoming sky and creating a comfortable space to relax.
Herschel will be remembered most for his will to live and love of his family. He fought valiantly against cancer and its many complications for 12 years. His positive spirit and resiliency strengthened all of us. The humor he shared formed bonds with the many nurses and doctors who cared for him. Sandy, who loved him unconditionally and cared for him every day, made sure he had what he needed, took him to appointments and advocated for him. Between the two of them, Herschel and Sandy never quit fighting.
There will never be enough words or time to express the gratitude for the countless ways that friends, family and neighbors showed their support and offered their help. For the sweets, food and meals, thank you for the nourishment. For shoveling and plowing of snow, thank you for taking the time. For the visits, words of encouragement and the laughter, thank you for strengthening his spirit.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Sandy and their children, his siblings, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 41 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and an abundance of friends.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00am at The Hall on Ash in Casper. Feel free to wear your gear from the University of Wyoming, Colorado Rockies or Denver Broncos.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Wyoming Hospice in Herschel’s name.