Herschel LaVern Nickerson

But fishing doesn’t pay the bills. Herschel’s career as a welder and shop foreman spanned five decades. He had a talent for creating and building. He had a vision for what needed to be done and always saw that it was.

Herschel met the love of his life, Sandy, through a mutual friend in 1985. He didn’t hesitate to accept her children as his own. Ed, Debbie, Melissa and April each held a special place in his heart – as their friend, as a confidant and as a second father. Herschel later welcomed their spouses with open arms – Jordan, Woody and Aaron became his friends too. Their children became his grandchildren, a source of great pride for him. He was their Poppy and they loved him so.

Herschel worked hard, played harder and always found time for his loved ones: taking care of his little sisters, answering the call from anyone who needed help, being the loyal friend to so many and gifting his grandkids, nieces and nephews with beautiful memories. He also took great pride in his home with Sandy, building a beautiful deck with Ed to watch the Wyoming sky and creating a comfortable space to relax.