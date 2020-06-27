CASPER—Herta Maria Inge (Riefel) Wright passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center from natural causes. Herta was born August 4, 1941 in Darmstadt, Germany to Hans and Johanna Riefel. Two children were born to Hans and Johanna; Herta and her younger brother Hans Jurgen, who continues to live in Germany.
Herta was raised and educated in Darmstadt. After high school, Herta was accepted as an intern at a small law firm. She later was employed at a local auto parts store.
Herta was introduced to her husband, Steve McLagan,by a mutual friend. They were married in Germany in 1964 and moved to the United States after Steve completed his 4-year service as an E-5 in the United States Air Force in 1965. Soon after their marriage, Herta and Steve moved to the U.S. and settled for a short period of time in Victorville, CA before moving to Eugene, OR where Steve was born and raised. In 1971, Herta and Steve moved to Glenrock, WY after Steve accepted a job at Exxon Highland Uranium Mine.
Herta spent hours watching American T.V. shows (Bewitched being her favorite) to help her learn the English language on her own. Herta received her United States Citizenship in 1972. In 1973, Herta began working as a teller at Glenrock National Bank and was later promoted to loan officer.
Herta and Steve divorced in 1981 and Herta later went on to marry Olen Wright in 1983. Herta and Olen later opened their own business, Kay Cees Office Furniture, in Casper, WY which they owned and operated for over 20 years.
Herta was raised as a protestant and as a child cherished the German Holiday tradition of observing the Advent Season each year before Christmas by hanging a Adventskalendar (Advent calendar) and an Adventskranz (Advent wreath). She loved music, dancing and attending concerts while growing up in Darmstadt. Herta was an accomplished and skilled cook who won many competitions with her authentic German dishes. She also had a keen interest in holistic health practices and treatments.
She will be remembered by her family for her joy, adventurous spirit and sense of humor.
Herta is survived by her children, Patrick and Michael McLagan; her grandchildren, Brook and Preston McLagan; her great-granddaughter, Ensley McLagan; her brother, Hans Jurgen; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in both Germany and the United States.
A private memorial service was held Saturday, June 20th at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.