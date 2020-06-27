× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Herta Maria Inge (Riefel) Wright passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center from natural causes. Herta was born August 4, 1941 in Darmstadt, Germany to Hans and Johanna Riefel. Two children were born to Hans and Johanna; Herta and her younger brother Hans Jurgen, who continues to live in Germany.

Herta was raised and educated in Darmstadt. After high school, Herta was accepted as an intern at a small law firm. She later was employed at a local auto parts store.

Herta was introduced to her husband, Steve McLagan,by a mutual friend. They were married in Germany in 1964 and moved to the United States after Steve completed his 4-year service as an E-5 in the United States Air Force in 1965. Soon after their marriage, Herta and Steve moved to the U.S. and settled for a short period of time in Victorville, CA before moving to Eugene, OR where Steve was born and raised. In 1971, Herta and Steve moved to Glenrock, WY after Steve accepted a job at Exxon Highland Uranium Mine.

Herta spent hours watching American T.V. shows (Bewitched being her favorite) to help her learn the English language on her own. Herta received her United States Citizenship in 1972. In 1973, Herta began working as a teller at Glenrock National Bank and was later promoted to loan officer.