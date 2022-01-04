CASPER - Homero Gutierrez Galvan, 89, passed away on December 13, 2021 in Casper with his wife by his side. He moved to Casper in 2019 to be closer to family, after living the previous 48 years in Colorado Springs Colorado.

He was born May 3, 1932 to Joe and Elodia Galvan in Harlingen, Texas. The eighth of nine children he left the “Rio Grande Valley” to join the Air Force at age 17. While stationed in England he met a Welsh girl, Lorna Duggan, at a dance. They married in London in 1954 and together traveled the world until his last assignment at the USAF Academy, Colorado.

Above all else, Homero was a family man and had three daughters: Anita (Matthew Dodds), Linda (Chris Erskine), and Sandra (the late Jim Hathaway). He was a beloved grandfather to nine and a great-grandfather to four.

Humble and kind, he was an active man who loved fishing, racquetball, volleyball, and hand ball. Much to the chagrin of his family, he could beat his adult children, nieces and nephews at most sports. He enjoyed tying flies for fishing, creating many beautiful stained glass windows, gardening, and watching his family grow. He was always eager to lend a hand to those around him and his sweet tooth was legendary.

The world would be a wonderful place if all dads were as kind and good as ours.

A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2022.