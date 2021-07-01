CASPER - Howard T. Hunt passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was a resident of Life Care in Casper for the past sixteen months. He previously lived in Thermopolis, Worland, Cody and Casper.

Howard was born February 11, 1929 in Dixon, Wyoming to Lyle and Cassie Hunt. He was the third of six children. He married Evonne Tennant on February 26, 1955 and they had two children.

Howard was a Navy Veteran, and he loved square dancing, old cars and watching the kids' sporting and school events.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Cassie; sister, Ilene Marvel; brothers, Lee and Clifford Hunt; and brothers-in-law, Paul Drewery and Tom Ryan.

He is survived by his wife; sisters, Eva Drewery and Viola Ryan; sister-in-law, Bonita Hunt; daughter, Cindy Holliday (Mike); son, Gene (Kelly); grandchildren, Jennifer Ash, Nikki Thiel, Curtis Hunt and Tyler Holliday; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you go to a car show and thank the car owner for bringing their car out to the show.