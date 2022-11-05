CASPER — Ignazio A. “Tony” Maiorana, 89, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. Tony was born on February 5, 1933 to Antonio and Cecilia Maiorana in Lawrence, MA.

Tony served in the United States Air Force and after his service, he met the love of his life, Fabiola Guertin Maiorana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fabiola Maiorana; and his two siblings.

Ignazio is survived by his children: Ignatius A. Maiorana, Jr. of Casper, WY; Cecilia A. Nguyen of Casper, WY; Marie Compton of Casper, WY; Wallace Boucher of Salem, NH; Armand Boucher of Metheun, MA; Elizabeth Kneeland of Metheun, MA; and Nancy DeLellis of St. Augustine, FL; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until a Prayer Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Military Honors to follow. Interment will be private at Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery.