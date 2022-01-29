LOVELAND, Colo.—Irene Levar, age 91 of Loveland, CO, passed away on January 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

Irene was born on June 30, 1930 in Superior, WY to John and Anna (Bara) Balog. She graduated from Superior High School in 1948. After exploring California for a few months, she returned to Wyoming to attend the University of Wyoming and study elementary education. She was a second grade teacher in Superior for two years.

In Superior, she met Paul Levar. They married in 1953, moved to Casper, WY for his job there, and started their family. They went on to have four children, Paul, Ilona, Kathy, and Dan. The family also included cocker spaniels and their litters, and many alley cats where she couldn’t say no to the kids “can we keep him” query. Irene worked briefly for Mountain Bell Telephone Company but soon became a full time stay at home mom.

Her house was the gathering place for neighborhood friends and family, with fresh baked snacks always available.

Irene enjoyed many traditions, including annual trips to New Mexico and across Wyoming to visit relatives. Photos of all holidays and birthdays capture her joy in celebrating those occasions with family and friends. Later in life Irene enjoyed her flower gardens, watching sports on TV, and casino trips.

Irene was preceded in death by her siblings, Steve, John, and George Balog; her husband, Paul; her daughter, Ilona; and her son, Dan.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Margaret) Levar; daughter, Kate Von Loh (Justin); granddaughters, Leah Levar (Preston) and April (Lonnie) Marcum; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Brayden, Madison and Grace; and numerous, extended family.

Services will be held in Casper, WY. A Prayer Vigil will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30am followed by burial at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.