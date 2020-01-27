CASPER—It is with great sadness that the family of Irvin Lee Torske announces his passing due to complications from surgeries on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 70.

Irvin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Yong Hui and his children, Leean and Jode. Irvin will also be fondly remembered by his brother, James E. Torske; sister-in-law, Kelly Torske; sister, Karen Stanton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Burt Torske.

Irvin was born December 31, 1949 in Hardin, MT to James S. and Irma Torske. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1969 and served in the United States Army.

He attended college in Bozeman and Missoula, MT and would later earn a degree in Power Plant Operation from Bismarck State College. Irvin worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 28 years and retired in 2018.

Irvin was known for his great sense of humor, willingness to lend a hand, and ability to fix or build darn near anything when he wasn’t just supervising with a cold beer in his hand. His interests included history, fishing, hunting, gardening, and family.

A memorial service will be held this summer at a date to be determined.

