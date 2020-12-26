CASPER – Thursday, December 17, 2020 Ivan Leon Ludeman passed away at the age of 90 due to causes incident of age.

Ivan was born on January 17, 1930 in Miller, Nebraska to Joe Henry and Ida Irene (Cole) Ludeman.

He spent his childhood enjoying the company of his eight siblings in Nebraska and Wyoming.

He married Marian Charlotte (Terrill) on May 20, 1956. They spent their early marriage living in Lynch.

While Marian finished her teaching degree in Chadron, Nebraska, Ivan worked in the oil fields of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After completion, the family returned to Casper where Ivan worked as a welder.

Ivan was a hard worker and always had a project in the works. Even after retirement, he enjoyed walking and delivering the Casper Star Tribune in his neighborhood. He enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting.

He was proud of his volunteer work constructing the bridge on the Sun Ranch at Martin’s Cove.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully as a home teacher.