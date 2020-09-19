J. Kenneth Kennedy

Ken served his community and state in many capacities. Promoting education was important to him. He served on the Platte County School District #1 Board of Trustees from 1964 to 1976. Additionally, he was a member and past president of the Wyoming School Boards Association and a recipient of its Golden Bell award. He was appointed by Governor Ed Herschler as a charter member of the Wyoming Community College Commission and served from 1971 to 1979.

He was very proud to be an engineer and surveyor. Kenneth was a long-time member of the Wyoming Engineering Society, serving as president in 1978-79. The University of Wyoming chapter of Tau Beta Pi presented him with the Society’s Eminent Wyoming Engineer Award in 2006. Governor Mike Sullivan appointed Kenneth to the Wyoming Water Development Commission, where he served from 1979 to 1985. He also received the “Headgate” award from the Four States Irrigation Council in 1985 for his dedication to irrigation projects in the region. In 2009, the University of Wyoming presented Kenneth with its Distinguished Alumni Award.