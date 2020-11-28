Jack Franklin Young

Jack and Beverly served in the church in this area, Jack as Branch President and Beverly helping with Primary and Relief Society which was held in their home. During those years there were many day trips to South Dakota to the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. Jack and Bev taught their little family to love the great outdoors as much as they did and many fond memories were made during those years.

In 1960 Jack accepted a transfer to Riverton, Wyoming so the family moved west. Two more girls, Peggi Jeen and Nanci Kae joined the family. Jack took the family on many hikes in the mountains of Wyoming and the family loved days spent in Sinks Canyon and long day trips to Yellowstone National Park. Jack and his son, Bruce, also, had many fishing trips during those years visiting mountain lakes and enjoying the beauty of Wyoming’s untouched landscape.

In 1974 the family moved again, to Casper, Wyoming. During the years in Casper many grandchildren joined the family and there were many hikes and picnics on Casper Mountain. Jack and Beverly were regularly on the road between Casper and Utah to visit grandkids.