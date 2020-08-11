You have permission to edit this article.
Jack Harold Weber
Jack Harold Weber

Jack Harold Weber

JACKSON—Jack Harold Weber of Jackson was born Nov. 30, 1937, and died Aug. 6, 2020.

Viewing is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church with Mass at 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Jackson Hole High School Football Stadium, followed immediately by graveside burial at Elliott Cemetery.

