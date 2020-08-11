JACKSON—Jack Harold Weber of Jackson was born Nov. 30, 1937, and died Aug. 6, 2020.
Viewing is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church with Mass at 7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Jackson Hole High School Football Stadium, followed immediately by graveside burial at Elliott Cemetery.
