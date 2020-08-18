You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Neil Johnson
View Comments

Jack Neil Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}

THERMOPOLIS—Jack lost his 30-year battle with cancer on August 13, 2020 at the home of his eldest daughter in Lander, WY. Though he was born in Eugene, OR, Jack called Thermopolis his home for most of his 90 years. He was a steady man who loved where he lived.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Lori Ann (Jerry) Sweeney of Lander, WY, and Vera Lynn (Kevin) Knopik of Casper, WY; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Help for Health Hospice (www.helpforhealthwy.com), 1240 College View Dr., Riverton, WY 82501.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News