Jack Neil Johnson

THERMOPOLIS—Jack lost his 30-year battle with cancer on August 13, 2020 at the home of his eldest daughter in Lander, WY. Though he was born in Eugene, OR, Jack called Thermopolis his home for most of his 90 years. He was a steady man who loved where he lived.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Lori Ann (Jerry) Sweeney of Lander, WY, and Vera Lynn (Kevin) Knopik of Casper, WY; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Help for Health Hospice (www.helpforhealthwy.com), 1240 College View Dr., Riverton, WY 82501.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.