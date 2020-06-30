× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE—Jack Patrick O’Day, 83, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on June 22, 2020 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Jack was born in Warm Spring, Montana on August 23, 1936. His home was Helena, Montana and he was a very imaginative child that lived a very colorful childhood with loving parents. He left home at an early age to see the world and never looked back. He began washing windows in order to travel throughout the United States. When traveling, he would raise cattle as another source of income and enjoyed isolation.

Jack decided to move to Glenrock, Wyoming but later found it wasn’t big enough so he moved to Casper. There he met Jeanie McElmurry and they married August 23, 1985 in Douglas. They had a very loving marriage for 34 years. He and Jeanie then moved to Wheatland in 1990.Jack had many occupations, but the last job he loved was inspecting beets for area farms.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jeanie, and his eight loving dogs.

Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

