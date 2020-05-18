BUFFALO — Jack Rafferty, 85, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
To send flowers to the family of Jack Rafferty Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 18
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 19
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
9:00AM-10:30AM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.