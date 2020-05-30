× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BUFFALO—Funeral services for Jack Rafferty, 85 year old long time Buffalo resident who passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin, Wyoming were be held Tuesday, May 19 at 11:00 from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home Chapel on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment followed the service in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the Shrine Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.

Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. Due to Pandemic issues the funeral was limited to 25 including family members and those presenting eulogies for Jack.

He is survived by his wife Iz of Buffalo; two sons, Pat Rafferty and his wife Toni of Midland, Texas and Jeff Rafferty and his wife Melissa of Sheridan, Wyoming; one brother, Jim Rafferty of Reliance, Wyoming; and two granddaughters, Riley and Callie Rafferty of Sheridan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

