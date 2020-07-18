Jackie Raver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—On July 13, 2020 in the early morning hours Jack D. faced his last day with courage and passed away peacefully. Born May 24, 1940 to Miles J. and Cecil Margaret (Warren) Raver in Hot Springs, SD. He was the last of six children and loved teasing his siblings that “Mom liked Me best”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ellen Haven and Hallie Ellerton; brothers, Allen John “A.J.”, Miles “Chuck”, and Alfred “Wink” Raver.

Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia (Stoneking) Raver; daughter, Tammy Raver; twin sons, Roger (Jenny) Raver and John (Jeri) Raver; two grandsons, Cooper and Painter; his in-laws, Eileen Raver, Jim Stoneking, Bert Stoneking, Orvie (Marcy) Stoneking, Roger (Eileen) Stoneking, Wayne (Patty) Stoneking, Lola Stoneking; and many beloved nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family homestead in South Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Cold Springs Historical Schoolhouse, PO Box 7, Pringle, SD 57773, in memory of Jack Raver. The schoolhouse was built and attended by many Raver family members and is listed on The National Historic and Registar.