LANDER—Jacob Facinelli, 59, of Lander, WY died on June 2, 2020. Jake was born May 16, 1961 to Raymond “Corky” Facinelli and Anne Carpenter Facinelli in Lander, WY. He grew up on the Boeske Ranch on Mexican Creek outside of Lander, spending much time in the mountains – which he loved. He graduated Lander Valley High School in 1979, spent time in the Lander Wrestling programs and AAU Wrestling. He was also very involved in Lander FFA and his beef cattle. Then he attended Northwest Community College at Powell on a Wrestling Scholarship for one year.