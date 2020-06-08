LANDER—Jacob Facinelli, 59, of Lander, WY died on June 2, 2020. Jake was born May 16, 1961 to Raymond “Corky” Facinelli and Anne Carpenter Facinelli in Lander, WY. He grew up on the Boeske Ranch on Mexican Creek outside of Lander, spending much time in the mountains – which he loved. He graduated Lander Valley High School in 1979, spent time in the Lander Wrestling programs and AAU Wrestling. He was also very involved in Lander FFA and his beef cattle. Then he attended Northwest Community College at Powell on a Wrestling Scholarship for one year.
He worked for U.S. Steel in 1980, working there until they shut down. Jake then worked for Peter Kiewit for two years, then for High Country Construction for 32 years. He was currently working at Devon Energy.
Survivors include his wife, Angel; only son, Tad Facinelli; parents, Corky and Anne Facinelli; brother, Joe (Yvonne) Facinelli; nephew, Ryan Facinelli; aunts, Marilyn (Ron) Vanoss, and Barbara Stowe; and several cousins.
Jake was a very caring and soft hearted person; loving his family, many friends, and all animals.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
