FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.—James A. “Jim” Johnson died from cancer December 30, 2019 at home in Flagstaff, AZ. Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1935.

Jim graduated from Edison HS in 1954. He attended Dartmouth, graduated from the U of M in Journalism, and from OLLU in San Antonio, TX with an MSW.

He counseled youth and adults in addiction recovery in Casper, WY for 20 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim carried the Olympic torch for the 2002 Winter Olympics. He was honored by Edison HS in May of 2019 for being distinguished alumni.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his three sons and nine grandchildren from his previous marriage. Other survivors are his sister, Judy Mehan, four stepchildren and five step-grandchildren.

Jim’s memorial is scheduled for January 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alcoholics Anonymous (aa.org/contribution) and Special Olympics Arizona (specialolympicsarizona.org).

Condolences can be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.