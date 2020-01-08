FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.—James A. “Jim” Johnson died from cancer December 30, 2019 at home in Flagstaff, AZ. Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1935.
Jim graduated from Edison HS in 1954. He attended Dartmouth, graduated from the U of M in Journalism, and from OLLU in San Antonio, TX with an MSW.
He counseled youth and adults in addiction recovery in Casper, WY for 20 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim carried the Olympic torch for the 2002 Winter Olympics. He was honored by Edison HS in May of 2019 for being distinguished alumni.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his three sons and nine grandchildren from his previous marriage. Other survivors are his sister, Judy Mehan, four stepchildren and five step-grandchildren.
Jim’s memorial is scheduled for January 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alcoholics Anonymous (aa.org/contribution) and Special Olympics Arizona (specialolympicsarizona.org).
Condolences can be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.com.