James Arthur “Jim” Hoag

CASPER—James Arthur Hoag passed away October 15, 2021, in Casper, WY. He was born in Torrance, CA, March 15, 1925, to Robert A. and Leah Hoag.

Jim married June Brady August 15, 1946. After graduation from high school, he served in the navy during World War II. Jim graduated from University of Southern California Dental School in 1952. He practiced dentistry 40 years in Jackson, CA, where he and his wife raised two sons.

Jim loved flying and flew privately for many years in his 1947 Bonanza. He also had a passion for modeling airplanes, HO and N gauge railroad cars and steam engines. In 1982 Jim and June moved to their dream retirement home, Santa Cruz, CA, with a view of Monterey Bay and lived there for 35 years before moving to Casper near family.

He is survived by sons, James (Susan), Casper and Gregory (Irene), Lynchburg, VA; grandson, Jason (Erin) Hoag, Battle Ground, IN; two great-grandchildren, Tirsa and Cameron.

He was predeceased by his wife, June Hoag.

Memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, 329 S. Wilson Ave., Casper, WY 82601.

