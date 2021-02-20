NAPA, Calif.—James Donald “Jim” Engstrom, of Napa, died on February 4, 2021 of cancer and kidney disease. Jim was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 23, 1951 to Don and Joan (Stapleton) Lofgran. After his parents divorced, Jim and his two sisters returned to Wyoming where his mother remarried in 1957 to Harold “Hal” Engstrom, who adopted the three siblings and added three more children to their family – twin brothers Hardy and Kevin, and sister Lael.

Always a natural with people, Jim spent his career in the hospitality industry with managerial positions in Casper, Wyoming, Denver and Vail, Colorado, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and finally in Napa. It was in Napa that Jim met the love of his life and partner of 21+ years, Lynne Memmott. Lynne, a native of Napa was a perfect fit for Jim’s love of live music, wine, food, and entertaining

Jim will be remembered as a natural athlete, a handsome, charming, funny, sharp-dressed, quick-witted, trivia-loving guy, a terrific dancer, a great host, and for his gorgeous smile.