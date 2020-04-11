× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALCOVA—James Edward Schneider, 75 of Alcova, WY passed away in Casper, Wyoming on April 3, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1944 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Edward and Mary (Montgomery) Schneider. He graduated from Washington High school in Cedar Rapids, IA in 1963. Shortly after he married Marilyn Smith and they had three children Loree Schneider, Shane Schneider and Nicole Gibbs.

Jim joined the IBEW local 405 in 1965. He retired after 45 years.

He met and Married Lyn Michalicek on September 1, 1989 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They lived in Cedar Rapids until their retirement and then they moved to their dream home in the Pedro Mountains near Alcova, WY.

Jim was an amazing dad he always had time for his children. He was a very special uncle. And to his oldest Loree he was her hero.

He is survived by his children, Loree and Shane Schneider of Cedar Rapids Iowa, Nicole Gibbs (Dave) of Charleston, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Andrea Michalicek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters, Elizabeth Meister of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Barbara Church of Marysville Washington; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lyn Schneider; and step-grandson, Hunter Gallagher.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated by Newcomer Cremation and Funerals in Casper, WY.

