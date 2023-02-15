CASPER — James F. Spaulding, 76, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road, Casper, WY 82609.
