Thanks to the wonderful staff at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, Wyoming, James G. Wilson, 91, was able to peacefully pass from this world, surrounded by his children and their spouses, to his heavenly home that his Lord and Savior Jesus had prepared for him. Prior to his passing he stated how much he was looking forward to his reunion with Donna, his wife of 65 years, and walking through the gardens of Heaven with her. He hoped to make it one more summer on the tractor, helping his son with the haying. Even though he didn’t make it through to the summer, in April the weather was nice enough that he was able to spend several days on the tractor harrowing the hayfields and pastures – they have never looked more beautiful.

Jim was born on Wednesday, March 23, 1932 in Wheatland, Wyoming, the son of Gordon C. and Margaret (Mitchell) Wilson.

Jim resided in Glendo, Wyoming his whole life. In his younger years, he was a deck hand on oil rigs, competed in local rodeos in bareback and bull riding events, and was on the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team. Jim and Donna met while attending the University of Wyoming. In years to follow, Jim and Donna built and operated the Lakeview Motel and Campground in Glendo, and then Jim opened and operated the Glendo Stockmen’s Feed and Supply. However, his true calling was teaching Vocational Ag and FFA at the Glendo High School from 1964 – 1982. He did this while still managing the ranch. Many of his students have stated what an impact “Mr. Wilson” had on their lives and the paths they chose to take in life. In 1981 he was one of 15 nominees in Wyoming for Teacher of the Year. In 2020 he was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame for Platte County.

He was very community minded and his involvement with various boards and committees in his church, county, and state over his many years are impressive and too numerous to list.

He will be missed. He was an extraordinary man. There were few men quite like him, setting a standard for all to live by. As one of his many friends said, “Jim was one of the ‘good guys’. He was loved and respected by so many, especially by his family.

He is survived by his children: Shelley (Mark) Cain, Kerry (Doug) Quinn, and Britt (Elizabeth) Wilson; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean (Hofferber) Wilson on December 12, 2020; his daughter-in-law, Marge Wilson on April 8, 2011; parents, Gordon Wilson on April 7, 1977 and Margaret Wilson on March 29, 2008; and his sister, Ruth Goodrich on July 13, 2018.

Jim’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Glendo High School Gymnasium. Please join us to celebrate an amazing man and his extraordinary and long life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marge Cares Foundation, P.O. Box 155, Glendo, Wyoming 82213.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com