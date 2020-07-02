× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT AIRY, N.C.—Mr. James Henry “Big Jim” Crossingham, Jr., 90, of Mount Airy, NC passed away at his home July, 1, 2020. He was born in Surry County July 10, 1929, the son of the late James Henry, Sr. and Anita McNally Crossingham.

“Big Jim” was founder and CEO of Ararat Rock Products and was active in the business until his passing. He was a charter member of the North Carolina Aggregate Association, and at the age of 80 he earned his unclassified-unlimited contractor license for North Carolina and Virginia. Jim was CEO of Spencers, Inc. which was founded in 1926 by his father, James Henry Crossingham and Frank Leslie Hatcher. He was the owner and operator of his beloved TTT Ranch in Kaycee, Wyoming.

“Big Jim” was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as 2nd Class Petty Officer in the Seabees during the Korean War. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, taught Sunday school, witnessed to prisoners through Prison Fellowship Ministries and attended Flat Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed snow skiing and was an accomplished marksman and pilot. He was an ardent American Patriot. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and witnessed to everyone about him. The Holy Bible was his rule book for his personal and business life.