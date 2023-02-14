Jim Spaulding joined his “beautiful bride” in Heaven February 11, 2023, after complications related to his lifelong battle with Multiple Sclerosis. His last days were spent with family in the comfort of Hospice of Laramie. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

He was born January 23, 1947 in Casper Wyoming to Rodney and Julia (McKee) Spaulding. Along with his sisters and brother, he grew up in Casper and was a proud member of the Natrona County High School class of 1965. Classmates became lifelong friends that visited and traveled as often as possible.

Most of his career was spent working for Kerr McGee. First, in Casper as a surveyor seismographer, then in Gillette at the Jacobs Ranch Coal mine as a train loader, heavy equipment operator, and haul truck driver. After he retired and moved back to Casper, he volunteered at the National Historic Trails Center, and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Throughout his life he was a member of the Elks Lodge and belonged to the Knights Of Columbus. He and his wife were very involved with many groups at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He married Patricia in the summer of 1975 at the Spaulding cabin and at St. Patrick’s Church in 1976. They attended school together and were reunited at their 10th high school reunion. With their union he was blessed with Patti’s daughter Becky, and immediately adopted her to be forever her dad. In March of 1978 he was blessed with their son Rob, who was always a source of pride for him.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 18. With the disease in remission he enjoyed a full life of hunting, camping, traveling and most of all fishing.

To know Jim, was to love Jim, and his kindness, sincerity, and sense of humor he shared with this world will be unmatched and greatly missed. He was a wonderful son and brother, loyal friend, and an exemplary father.

His loved ones who went before him are his father Rod, his mother Julia, and the love of his life, his wife Patricia. He left behind his daughter Becky (Cobb), son Rob, grandchildren Tayler McClure (Andrew), Chad Cobb, and his great grandson Thane McClure. He is also survived by his sister Judy Gerard (Bobby), sister Janice Spaulding-Zysk (Edwin), sister Jeanine Larson, and brother John Spaulding.

His son and daughter would like to thank Life Care of Casper, The Care Center of Laramie, and most of all, Hospice of Laramie for their extraordinary kindness shown to Jim, and visiting family during his stay.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church on Friday February 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with burial and reception to follow. Memorials can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or Hospice of Laramie in Jim’s name.