CASPER — James (Jim) Wilson Curry, of Casper, WY, passed away on May 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with Myeloid Sarcoma cancer. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Kay Curry.

He is survived in death by his wife, Janet; children: Scott (Tara) and Mark (Jansen) and grandchildren: Sena, Sydney, Kayden, Michaela, and Rinn. He is also survived by his children: Paula and Todd; his brothers: Kenny (Patti), Darrel (Elaine), Gary (Lori) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Jim will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Casper, WY at The Lyric (230 W. Yellowstone Hwy.), followed by a reception from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Casper Country Club (4149 Country Club Rd.). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Wyoming Community Foundation where the Jim Curry Memorial Fund has been established.