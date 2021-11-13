CASPER - James Joseph Ellis died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on November 10, 2021 at Life Care Center of Casper. He was born on March 20, 1935, in Casper, Wyoming to Mary Ruddy and Michael J Ellis. Jim attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from NCHS. He spent many years herding sheep on the family ranch, and loved hot chocolate, anything John Wayne and Irish music.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rena Rossi, Mary Cavanaugh, Patricia Severn; and brother, Michael Ellis.

He is survived by nieces, Jane Severn and Lisa Goddard; and nephews, Michael, Dan, and Patrick Cavanaugh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony's Tri Parish School.

A rosary will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 11 am on Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021 followed by burial at Highland Park Cemetery.