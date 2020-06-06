CASPER—James Kenneth “Ken” Barbe passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Ken was born in Old Fields, West Virginia, on December 5, 1925, to Frank and Nellie Barbe. When he was only six months old, his father passed away. His mother later married Ernest Berry, who brought young Kenneth, along with his brother, Dorie, to his land in Recluse, Wyoming to live with him and his five children. Nellie and Ernest then had another son, Keith. When Ken was 14 years old his step-father passed away in a mining accident. While his brother, Dorie, was attending high school in Gillette, it was left to Ken to help on the ranch in support of himself, his mother and his younger brother. This is where he established his great love of the land and hunting.
Ken was offered an opportunity to sell cars in Gillette after high school, at the Bennage Chevrolet dealership where he excelled. Howard Bennage asked him to move to Casper to continue with the dealership there. Ken and his wife, Opal, moved their young family to begin a new life, where Ken Barb Cars supported his growing family for thirty years, allowing him to purchase land in three counties and return to his ranching roots. Ken considered his 20,000 acre ranch near Powder River his most loved property, and the family spent many hours bringing the old homestead back to life, including an entire kitchen Opal excitedly purchased at a garage sale, joking that “it even included the kitchen sink!” The family enjoyed exploring the land and learning to love it as much as Ken.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, and his beloved wife of 57 years, Opal, whom he affectionately referred to as “Opie Dopie,” with her approval.
He is survived by his daughters, Starla Kay (Larry) Smith and Jamie Barbe; his son, Kenny (Judy) Barbe; along with his two grandchildren, Shawn (Beth) Smith and Ashley (Matt) Smith; along with his three grandchildren, Coulter (Erin) Smith, Mackenzie Smith and Reagan Smith.
Services will be held virtually on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Bustards Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Recluse Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at home and in Hospice who provided loving care to Ken during the last two years of his life, taking him out on his cherished “gadabouts”, and learning to love and appreciate his keen sense of fun and humor as much as his family and many friends, with whom he enjoyed many happy times.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choosing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.