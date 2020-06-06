CASPER—James Kenneth “Ken” Barbe passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Ken was born in Old Fields, West Virginia, on December 5, 1925, to Frank and Nellie Barbe. When he was only six months old, his father passed away. His mother later married Ernest Berry, who brought young Kenneth, along with his brother, Dorie, to his land in Recluse, Wyoming to live with him and his five children. Nellie and Ernest then had another son, Keith. When Ken was 14 years old his step-father passed away in a mining accident. While his brother, Dorie, was attending high school in Gillette, it was left to Ken to help on the ranch in support of himself, his mother and his younger brother. This is where he established his great love of the land and hunting.