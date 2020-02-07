James Lee Everage

CASPER—James grew up as a natural athlete of all sports and will never be forgotten as the hometown hero for his athletic achievements, making his family proud.

James moved to Casper in 2007 to play football for the Calvary Indoor League. His teammates always had a special place in his heart.

He worked for Farnhum’s Furniture as a Warehouse Manager for over ten years.

James met Kaylin in 2011 and they were married in 2017. He was devoted to Kaylin and Kianna as they built their life together. They loved traveling and being home with family for BBQ’s, movies, and games. James brought an indescribable joy to everyone with his kindness, laughter and will be forever remembered by his big hugs and his signature saying, “have a beautiful, blessed day”.

He died January 31, in Miami, Fla. of natural causes while on a family vacation.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon.

He is survived by his wife, Kaylin and daughter, Kianna, of Casper; his parents, Cynthia and James Everage, Sr.; sister, Natasha Everage; a special bonus daughter, “Gracie”- Jayleigh Grace Cottle of Texas; along with many other family members.

A celebration of life will be held at Restoration Church, at 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 8th.

