James Lee Jackson – Terrific Father, Awesome Grandfather, Friend, Jeep Enthusiast, Avid Gun Collector, Fisherman, and All-Around Great Guy went to sleep on September 29, 2021. He will rest until Jesus calls his name on Resurrection Day.

Jim was born on December 27, 1946 in Casper, Wyoming. He joined the James Elmer & Marjorie Frances Jackson Family as their only child.

After high school Jim joined the Navy where he served as a radioman. He loved the travel and friendships made. He was proud of this service to his country.

Jim married the love of his life Marcia in June of 1969. They were joined by a baby girl – Stephanie -in 1971. And foster son’s Zack (1980) and Scott (1991).

Following the navy – he worked as a Welder here in Casper. Later in his career – he excelled in oil and gas sales. Some of the places he worked were Power Service, Compression Leasing, Compressor Pump & Engine, Kinder Morgan and High-Country Fabrication. Many friendships were made throughout his travels.

Jim was preceded in death by his lovely bride Marcia in 2017.

Jim is survived by his daughter Stephanie (husband John Forsell), son’s Zack and Scott, and grandchildren Matthew and Emily.

Services planned for Thursday, October 7th at 3 pm – Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery.