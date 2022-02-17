 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Lee Read, Sr.,

  • 0

DOUGLAS—Jim Read, Sr., 96, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Saint James Catholic Church with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as celebrant. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel. Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military services accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Workplace jargon has gotten overused with online chatting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News