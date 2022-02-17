James Lee Read, Sr.,

DOUGLAS—Jim Read, Sr., 96, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Saint James Catholic Church with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as celebrant. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel. Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military services accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.