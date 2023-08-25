CASPER — James Michael Doyle died August 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving children. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Rosemary. James is survived by his children: Peggy (John), Jim (Susan), Tom (Ann) and Kathy (Jack), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper, WY on September 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow.

James Doyle was born in Flint Michigan in 1940 to James and Della Doyle. He attended St. Agnes School for 11 years and graduated high school in 1958 from St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Flint Junior College and the University of Michigan and graduated in 1963 with a BA degree in Physics and Mathematics with a teaching certificate.

James married Rosemary T. Unwin in 1962. James taught Physics, Mathematics and Religion at St. John Vianney High School from 1963-1969. After attending Purdue University, he earned an MS degree in Physics and Mathematics. He was named Chairman of the Science and Mathematics Education Specification Committee for Powers High School. He was subsequently named Science-Mathematics Area Coordinator of Powers High School from 1970-1972. He was named assistant principal at Donovan Middle School from 1972-1973 and named Principal of Donovan South & Mayotte Primary School from 1973-1976.

In 1976, James and family moved to Wyoming with the encouragement of Sr. Joyce Durosko, and he became Principal of St. Stephen’s Indian School where he assisted in the development of Native American personnel in teaching and administering the school. He served in various capacities at St. Stephens and the building of a new school facility, ending his service at St. Stephens as Business Manager in 1987. James and Rosemary were invited to be Associates of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Order in Monroe, Michigan and have been members for over 40 years.

James and Rosemary moved to Kaycee, Wyoming in 1987 to become Principals of the Jr./Sr. High School and the Elementary School. They served the Kaycee Schools until 1995 when they were selected by Quality Schools International to open and operate an English-speaking school in the newly democratized country of Slovenia. This adventure brought them to Ljubljana, Slovenia for two years as they organized and taught all subjects in grades K-12. They used their time in Slovenia to travel throughout Europe and enjoyed learning the cultures they experienced.

James was hired as lecturer in the Education Department at the University of Wyoming while he completed requirements for a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership which he earned in 1998. He and Rosemary moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1999, where Jim served as Assistant Professor in Education Leadership at Montana State University. He retired in 2004 and resided in Bozeman until 2013 when he moved to Casper, Wyoming. After moving to Casper, he and Rosemary assimilated themselves into the community seamlessly with volunteer activities and friendships they created at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

James touched many lives both professionally and personally. He was described by many students as being their favorite teacher. He was known for his kindness, gentle wisdom, loyalty, leadership, integrity, generosity, devotion and love, and as simply being an incredible human being. Most importantly, his love for Rosemary was never-ending and was beautifully illustrated in their 60-year marriage.

ames wanted everyone to know that he was eternally grateful for all his delightful companions on his journey and stated We are all just walking each other Home. Anyone wanting to send a donation can direct them to the IHM Sisters of Monroe, MI at ihmsisters.org (610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162) or Holy Cross Food Bank in Casper, WY (1030 N. Lincoln Street, Casper, WY 82601).