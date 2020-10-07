James Patrick Prosinski

Joe encouraged Jim to let it loose, and he did. Jim was even given a key to the high school music room. He would put on his headphones and rock out drumming to his records, “until I would almost pass out!” He’d say, “Music is freeing to me, like breathing air.”

He attended Mary College in Bismarck, N.D., for one year and finished his accounting and finance degree at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He took his studies seriously, but during college and after entering the workforce, he always had time to drive the beat for a band – from Trinity and Staggerwing to Black Diamond and Thunder Basin Boys and many others over the years.

He played with groups in Bismarck, Laramie, Denver, Dallas, Cheyenne and Casper. Mostly rock, but he could be a little bit country, too. He was remodeling his backyard music studio to better scratch his drumming itch with other musicians joining in.

His day job paid the bills, and his knowledge of finance and skills with numbers served him well at several firms. For more than 20 years, he was proud to be the accountant and office manager for Rocky Mountain Oilfield Warehouse in Casper. He enjoyed the staff he worked with and they became like family. He got a lot done in the office on the day he died. A ruptured thoracic aortic aneurysm took his life at home that evening.