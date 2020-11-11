James R. “Jim” Reed

CASPER – Jim passed away November 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1942.
Jim was a barber and most recently, until retirement, owner of “All Out Fire Extinguisher”.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and a brother, Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Liz; sons, Brett and Mark Reed; two grandchildren; brother, Tom; and sister, Judy.
Cremation has taken place and interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Jim requested there be no service.
He will be greatly missed.
