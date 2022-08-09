DOUGLAS — Memorial services will be held for James Ray “Bud” Middleton, 88, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Ruthie James Williams Center on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, 400 West Center Street, Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Tom Strock officiating.

Bud Middleton passed away at his home in Douglas on Friday, August 5, 2022 with his family around him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wyoming Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 1545, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

