FORT LARAMIE—James Reuben Elder, 66, of Fort Laramie, WY, passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on November 14, 2021 after battling COVID.

James, or “JR”, was born on January 25, 1955 in Cherokee, IA, to Eugene and Faye Elder. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1973.

He helped on the family farm before enlisting in the U.S. Army as a cavalryman from 1974-77, serving overseas in Germany, where he dabbled in bull riding in his off-duty time. After his military service, he met the love of his life: Wyoming, where he would reside the rest of his days.

JR and his former wife Maureen raised their two daughters, Amanda and Molly, in Casper with a deep love of horses. JR spent decades as a local farrier and blacksmith, often accompanying historical reenactments and rodeos upon personal request. He spent the later years of his life proudly working for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a tradesman.

He had a knack for history, trivia, and was the undisputed family Jeopardy champion! He shared his love of western films, dogs, and fishing with his daughters. He was also their favorite dance partner. He was a devout Christian who enjoyed singing hymns.

JR is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Steve) Manchester, and Molly Elder (Aaron Vincent), and his two grandsons, Henry and Samuel Manchester. He leaves behind brothers, Darrell, Roger, and Adam; a sister, MaryAnne Block; and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his companion, Mary Franks of Fort Laramie, WY.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Gene and Faye Elder.

He will be laid to rest at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at a later date.