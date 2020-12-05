James Robert “Jim” Moore

CASPER—James Robert Moore, 76 passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home with his wife Beth, son Jim, and daughter Mari Beth by his side. Jim was born in Cheyenne on February 27, 1944 to Dorthy and Walter Moore and lived his entire life in Wyoming. Jim graduated from NCHS, went on to Black Hills State, and competed in wrestling and football. Jim married Beth in 1965 and they shared 55 years of married life together.

It was in 1969 that they moved to Greybull to purchase Ranger Creek Guest Ranch and operated it for 22 years. As a private business owner it allowed him the freedom to pursue his passions; camping, hunting, outfitting, campfire cook-outs, snowmobiles, and other outdoor activities. Jim had a real love of the mountains, especially the Big Horns.

One of his greatest joys was wrestling. He readily shared his love of the sport and freely gave of himself by coaching on the local level, refereeing at the national level and heading the state Wyoming amateur wrestling program for many years. Jim will be remembered for his ability to forge a connection with whomever he met, his willingness to share his expertise with eager athletes, and he will be remembered fondly as a gentle giant among a sea of wrestlers.