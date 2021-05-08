James T. “Red” McKendree, III

When he wasn’t in school, he was working for different people in Russellville as a farm laborer, or whatever else someone might need, including his dad. His education ended after the eighth grade due to a fire at the schoolhouse. He always joked, “they had to burn the school down just to get rid of me”. They then moved to Hobart Oklahoma where he continued to work doing odd jobs, farming, or whatever someone needed to have done until he had his Mom and Dad “fudge” his birthdate so he could join the military. At 15 years of age, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific with the 5th Amphibious Group, during WWII. While serving his country, he signed over half of his military pay to his Mother and beloved sister “Babe” to help them get by. Sadly, his Mom passed away in 1944 while he was serving in Saipan. When he returned after her funeral, he served with the 7th Amphibious Group near New Guinea. He was in the Philippines when the war ended. He was discharged in December 1945 before he was even 18 years of age. After he returned to Oklahoma, he then hitchhiked to Wyoming, to join his father and begin the next chapter of his life.