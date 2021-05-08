James T. “Red” McKendree, III

CASPER—James T. “Red” McKendree came into this world on March 12, 1928 or 1926, depending on which records you are reading. He was born in Russellville, Kentucky to J.T. and Madelean McKendree. “Sparky”, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, had a colorful life growing up in Kentucky around Moonshiners, Revenuers, Honky Tonks and Roadhouses.
When he wasn’t in school, he was working for different people in Russellville as a farm laborer, or whatever else someone might need, including his dad. His education ended after the eighth grade due to a fire at the schoolhouse. He always joked, “they had to burn the school down just to get rid of me”. They then moved to Hobart Oklahoma where he continued to work doing odd jobs, farming, or whatever someone needed to have done until he had his Mom and Dad “fudge” his birthdate so he could join the military. At 15 years of age, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific with the 5th Amphibious Group, during WWII. While serving his country, he signed over half of his military pay to his Mother and beloved sister “Babe” to help them get by. Sadly, his Mom passed away in 1944 while he was serving in Saipan. When he returned after her funeral, he served with the 7th Amphibious Group near New Guinea. He was in the Philippines when the war ended. He was discharged in December 1945 before he was even 18 years of age. After he returned to Oklahoma, he then hitchhiked to Wyoming, to join his father and begin the next chapter of his life.
After arriving in Wyoming, he found employment at Salt Creek Freightways in Casper, where he met his future bride, Helen Virgilio. They were married November 8, 1947. Red then went to work for Standard Oil Company. Over roughly 36 years there, he drove almost three million accident free miles. That almost ended one day while hauling a load over McDonald pass in Montana when Red saw a runaway lumber truck that had lost its brakes. He quickly passed the truck on the two lane road, got in front of the runaway truck, and let his rig act as a brake. It took four miles before the two trucks were able to stop. There were two men in that truck, the driver and the owner of the company, and he may have saved their lives that day.
In the 70’s and 80’s there was a 55 mile per hour speed limit on all highways, which Red did not care for, but driving 58 MPH would allow him to get home without running out of hours. Standard informed him that he had to drive 55 MPH instead of 58 MPH and his reply was, “No, I don’t”, and right then he retired from Standard Oil. His love of driving trucks did not end there, as he then went to work for Richardson Trucking and later finished his career at McKendree Trucking. He completed at least 60 consecutive years of driving truck, accident free, before retiring for good.
After his retirement from Standard Oil, he and Helen became snowbirds traveling to Arizona every winter where he learned to enjoy the game of golf. At age 76, he shot a round of 76 and was very proud of that milestone game. After the death of his wife, Helen, he joined the Natrona County Veterans Council and took great pride in tending to approximately 500 funerals of veterans of all branches of service. He also enjoyed hunting for many years with his best friend and brother-in-law, Don Wing, and later enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Mike Decker on their boat “BROKUS”. James Thomas McKendree V and Matthew McKendree made Red and Helen “Grandparents” back in the 70’s. They were very proud of the boys and enjoyed weekend trips with them to their cabin in Glendo. They enjoyed their sporting events throughout school and proudly attended their high school and college graduations. Red was fortunate to have been able to travel to Colorado for the birth of his great grandson, James Thomas (Seamus) McKendree VI.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Etta Jo; and his wife, Helen.
Red is survived by his son, James T. “Jim” McKendree, IV and his wife Deede; grandsons, James T. “Jimmy” McKendree ,V and his wife Tara, and Matthew C. McKendree; great-grandson, James T. “Seamus” McKendree, VI; his very special sister, Madelean “Babe” Armold and her family; his companion of six years, Mae Pulver; numerous nieces and nephews; and several longtime friends.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Newcomer Casper Chapel with Military Honors conducted by the United States Navy and the Natrona County United Veterans Council. Inurnment will be held at Highland Cemetery afterwards, followed by a reception at the Firerock from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice in Reds name.