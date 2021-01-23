CODY - James T. Woodward, Jr. of Cody, Wyoming passed away peacefully of natural causes at Memorial Hospital in Rawlins on January 17, 2021. Jim was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1941 and attended and graduated from Bend High School, Bend, Oregon in 1959.

Jim married Verla (Hill) Wick in 1961. The couple had three children, but later divorced. He married Alice Keith in 1989 and spent 31 wonderful years together.

Jim started his sales career in Portland, Oregon for Ingersoll Rand and later owned and operated, with his wife, Woodward Tractor of Cody, for over 30 years. One of his great loves was his trade and his customers.

In later years, he loved to sail his yacht off the coast of Washington, in particular going up and down the Inland Passage of Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Stetson) Woodward; his father, James T Woodward, Sr.; his brother-in-law, Jack Brubaker; and numerous aunts and uncles.