PHOENIX, Ariz.—James Tolman “Jim” Myres, age 71, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. Born on October 27, 1949, he was raised in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Maxine Tavares and James “J.D.” Myres.

Jim graduated with the class of 1968 from Natrona County High School. In 1973, he graduated from Northwestern University, and went on to attend law school at Arizona State, passing the bar in 1977.

Jim proudly served Arizona as a defense attorney for 44 years, in which his practice included multiple high-profile criminal cases and earning thirteen acquittals in a row. Jim also dedicated much of his legal career to the representation of hundreds of children in the Arizona child welfare system.

Jim is survived by his son, Nathaniel Myres and his significant other Stephanie Petty, and his son, Nicholas Myres and his wife Amy Myres; grandchildren, Madelyn Myres and Jameson Myres; his siblings, Duane Myres and his wife Kanda Myres, Leslie Rau and her husband Jeffrey Rau, Jon Myres and his wife Susan Myres, and Lorraine Tavares Bebout and her husband Eli Bebout; along with countless longtime friends.

Jim truly enjoyed traveling to beautiful locations, recounting hilarious stories with friends, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Arizona Friends of Foster Children, https://www.affcf.org/give/.