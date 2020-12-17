James W. “Buddy” Creel

James L. and Anniedeen relocated to Casper, WY to accept the pastorate of the United Pentecostal Church in September of 1971. Buddy was employed by Bayshore Motors in April of 1972 when he met Jeannie Wendell at a Mission’s conference at Peace Tabernacle in Baytown, TX. After a whirlwind courtship and engagement, they were married just eight months later on December 22, 1972 at Peace Tabernacle.

In April of 1973, Buddy and Jeannie moved to Casper, WY to assist Buddy’s parents with the church. In July 1973, Buddy and his dad purchased City Yellow Cab of Casper. Later they purchased Sinclair Smart Stop. Melissa Jeane was born August 21, 1974 and just 18 months later Teresa Michelle was born on March 9, 1976. Buddy continued managing the cab company and gas station. He eventually added Mountain States Placement Services to his growing portfolio of businesses. On February 21, 1979 a bouncing baby boy, James Wright Creel II, joined the family. After selling the cab company and gas station, Buddy’s focus turned to the employment and secretarial services of MSPS. Their family continued to grow when Meghan Elisabeth was born October 24, 1983. The decline in economy forced the closing of MSPS and soon Buddy joined the sales force at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming where he advanced to Regional Sales Manager and eventually Chief Marketing Executive. In 1992 Buddy and Jeannie were surprised to find they would be adding another baby boy to their already bustling family. May 17, 1992 blessed Buddy and Jeannie with their fifth child, Noah Alexander. With their family complete Buddy and Jeannie’s lives were centered around the little white church on the corner of 12th and Washington.