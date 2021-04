POWDER RIVER—James Walter “Walt” Patterson, 60, died Thursday, April 22, 2021. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel.