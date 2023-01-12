James Wendell Ward

CASPER — Wendell (Jim) Ward, 91, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Jim was born in New Underwood, South Dakota to Robert George Ward and Agnes Price Ward on September 18, 1931. He went to high school at New Underwood School through the 11th Grade. He Joined the National Guard, and was then called to active duty in 1953 where he served in North Carolina and Fort Churchill, Canada before reverting back to the National Guard in 1955. He married his soul mate in 1970 and together they raised eight children. He was an adoring husband, good father, and grandfather. He received vocational training as a body and fender repairman, which played into his natural mechanical inclinations as he could repair pretty much any vehicle. He also enjoyed rock collecting, the outdoors, and working on cars. He was actively engaged at his church, First Church of the Nazarene, where he was a member for almost 50 years.
Jim is survived by his children: Russell Ward (Donna) of Midland, GA, Ronald Ward (Lois) of Rapid City, SD, Kenneth Ward (Robin) of Sioux Falls, SD, Robert Ward (Marnie) of Rapid City, SD, Larry (Teresa) Ward of Kuna, ID, and Jimmy Ward of Casper, WY; his sister, Alice(Clifford) Hudson of Torrington, WY, as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ray Bauder Ward; his parents: Robert and Agnes Ward; his son, Calvin Ward; his daughter, Karen Ward; his brothers: Arlo Ward, Lyle Ward, Donald Ward, Ted Ward, Price Ward, Frank Ward; his sisters: Lola Naylor, Nina Ward, and Betty Hickey.
Funeral service will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper, WY, on January 14, 2023 at 10:00 am with Reverend Jay Bassett of First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, WY at a later time. Bustard’s Funeral Home of Casper, WY will be handling the funeral arrangements.