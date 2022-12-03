CASPER — Jane (Janie) Hinton Keeney quietly slipped from this world and into Heaven on October 21, 2022, just shy of her 92nd birthday.

Janie began her journey December 10, 1930 in Illinois. Soon after her family moved to a small Florida town where she lived running barefoot in the sand, bike riding, and reading voraciously. Janie grew up during the Great Depression and WWII acting as mother for her younger siblings and a cousin. She became a strong, beautiful, kindhearted young woman with an abiding faith and deep love for God.

At 18 she entered the University of Michigan as a major in English with a minor in Geology. There she met a first-string defensive football lineman from Oklahoma, Gene Hinton. They fell for each other completely, married, started a family, and upon graduation turned west to Wyoming. Her love for Wyoming was immediate and deep. They never looked back, and she never left.

Gene and Janie shared their faith and a strong connection to God and the church. Settling in Casper they began raising five kids, roaming the wilds of Wyoming camping, hunting, fishing, singing, and rolling down the road in a ‘49 Willy’s, pursuits she cherished her entire life.

Janie volunteered as a Room Mother, PTA member, Cub Scout Den Mother, Blue Bird leader, 4H mom, and a Boy Scout troop mom, raising two Eagle Scouts and one Life Scout. Janie served in the Casper Project, which became the model for the eradication of Rheumatic Fever nationwide. In her seventies and eighty’s, she volunteered as a Wyoming Medical Center Pink Lady and a Hospice Home volunteer.

She built deep, enduring friendships, and friends became family. A gifted eye for photographic composition, she chronicled the lives of her loved ones in thousands of amazing slides. She loved setting up a screen for picture nights and all who attended relived the wonderful memories.

In 1970, Janie lost Gene to a heart attack. With God’s help, and her incredible inner drive, she finished raising her family.

Then a Wyo Game and Fish man, Dick Keeney, came along and rekindled the spark in Janie’s heart, becoming her second great love. Dick brought with him another son for Janie, another brother for the gang.

Dick was focused on education, and together they shared their love of Wyoming, conservation, and Hunter Safety with Wyoming and the nation. In these years Janie worked as a registered lobbyist for firearm rights in Wyoming and was an advisor for the original Stuckenhoff shooting complex in Casper.

She worked for NCSD #1 and settled in as the head secretary at CY Junior High School spending over thirty-five years serving the district. Students and teachers alike stayed connected to her for the rest of her life.

Family, holidays, birthdays, and game nights were celebrated, and she loved card and dice games. Janie also cherished trips to Alaska and California to her two sons and their families who lived far away.

In 2000, Janie lost her second great love when Dick passed and she soon after came to live with her youngest son. In her seventies, she entered graduate school, earning two Doctorates, one each in Theology and Divinity, and was ordained—enter the Rev. Dr. Jane.

She always had an encouraging word for everyone and, in the brief end, for the roommates, CNAs, nurses, and doctors she met. She always said please and thank you, even to Alexa, much to our amusement.

Janie is survived by her 6 children; Michael (Ann) Hinton of San Diego, CA, Steven Hinton of Casper, George Keeney (Susan) of Valdez, AK, Sandra LaPlatney (Mike) of Casper, Sheryl Nelson-Hinton of Casper, and Donald Hinton also of Casper. To her delight she had 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She left her footprint on the world around her.

Janie’s absence is a loss to so many more than just her immediate family so, to all whose lives she blessed, the family extends their deepest condolences for your loss as well. Janie was truly made of Sugar and Grit. Janie was love and she always parted with these words; I love you. With all my heart.

We love you, too, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Grandma Great, Friend... With All Our Hearts.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church Chapel, 5725 Highland Drive, Casper, WY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to Central Wyoming Central Wyoming Hospice (centralwyominghospice.org) with the memo In Memory of Jane Keeney.