Jane Yeamans passed away on February 11, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center. She was born in Casper on November 16, 1940 to her loving parents, Edward and Vera Mckinney.

She graduated from NCHS in 1958. While at NCHS, she became Honored Queen in Job’s Daughters and earned her High School Diploma in Piano. She continued her education in Berkley, California and U.W., receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Music. She taught piano throughout the years and began her career as an election clerk for the Natrona County Elections where she met her life-long friend, Dixie Mclemore.

In 1962, Jane returned to Casper where she met and married, Bob Yeamans. Together, with their only child, Laurie, they had many fun adventures including rock hunting, and rugged camping. She was devoted to her family (including kitties). “Grandma Jane” adored her grandchildren who treasured their time with her, enjoying her delicious baking and playing in her beautiful garden.

Over the years Jane was surrounded with a large circle of cherished friends, including her sisters at PEO, Pi Beta Phi, the Methodist Women and Mary Kay. She was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and loved helping others.

Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, aunt, brother and sister.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Laurie Christopherson; grandchildren: Shelby Christopherson, Ashley Myler (Thomas), Kahner Christopherson (Kelli); two great-grandchildren: Noah and Bridger Myler, many wonderful nieces and nephews, and long-time friend and companion, Mike Guenther.

The family would like to thank friends for their abundance of love during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the First United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women, PEO Chapter G and the LDS Relief Society.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wyoming Rescue Mission, and Central Wyoming Hospice would be appreciated.